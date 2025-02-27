Kenya: SHA Seeks New CEO After Elijah Wachira's Dismissal

Nairobi — The Social Health Authority (SHA) is searching for a new Chief Executive Officer after former CEO Elijah Wachira was dismissed last year over professional conduct and performance issues.

In a public notice, SHA outlined the qualifications for applicants, including Kenyan citizenship, a master's degree from a recognized institution, at least 10 years of experience in health insurance and financing, and a clean criminal record.

Following Wachira's exit, SHA Board Chair Abdi Mohamed appointed Robert Ingasira as acting CEO pending investigations.

"The CEO will oversee SHA's day-to-day operations under the Board's guidance and will be responsible for administering the Social Health Insurance Fund, developing strategies, and implementing policies to achieve the Authority's objectives," SHA stated.

SHA, established under the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, provides financial risk protection for Kenyan residents, overseeing the Social Health Insurance Fund, Primary Healthcare Fund, and Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund.

The leadership transition comes as the Rural & Urban Private Hospital Association of Kenya (RUPHA) suspends medical services for SHA and Medical Administrators Kenya Limited (MAKL) covers due to mounting NHIF arrears.

However, emergency cases will still be attended to, with affected patients referred to alternative hospitals of their choice.