Zimbabwe: Antipas Banking On Rookies

Chicken Inn coach Joey "Mafero" Antipas has decided against going for big-name players on the market, as he is banking on a couple of unheralded prospects for the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League marathon.

The new season kicks-off on Friday, with newly-promoted Scottland tackling league returnees Triangle United at Rufaro.

The Gamecocks will host Bikita Minerals at Luveve the following day.

Scottland were by far the most active team on the market, raiding the dressing rooms of giants Dynamos, Highlanders, and CAPS United with reckless abandon. Big name players like reigning Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona, Khama Billiat, Godknows Murwira and Frederick Ansa Botchway were also lured by Scottland.

Defending champions Simba Bhora, whose championship-winning side was also decimated with key actors and their coach Tonderai Ndiraya also moving to Scottland.

Simba Bhora have decided to replace the departing players with some seasoned guns who include William Manondo, Never Tigere and 2023 Soccer Star of the Year runner up Donald Mudadi.

However, Antipas, who led Chicken Inn to their maiden and only league title in 2015, has opted to go for unheralded players.

The Gamecocks unveiled six new players on Monday, three of whom played in Division One last season. Tinashe Mashaineri and Edward Musena (Kwekwe United), Tadiwa Muchenje (Bulawayo Chiefs), Kumbirai Nyamutenha (Chinhoyi Stars), Walter Vuwa (Ngezi Platinum Stars), and Aron Ngwenya (Arenel Movers) have signed for Chicken Inn. They come in to replace the likes of Malvin Hwata, who is now at Simba Bhora; Albert Nyamusaka; Danny "Deco" Phiri; Raphael Kutinyu; and goalkeeper Pride Zendera.

"No big names this time, but we have brought in players who can make a difference," said Antipas.

It's now a decade since Chicken Inn won their first and only Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Championship. The Gamecocks won the 2015 title under Antipas and also provided the Soccer Star of the Year, Phiri.

Such was their dominance in 2015 that they had four players on the Soccer Star of the Year calendar -- Edmore Chirambadare, goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, Clemence Matawu, and Phiri.

While the Gamecocks went on to achieve a top-four finish from 2016 to 2022, the last two seasons have been a struggle. They have been stagnant, to say the least, as they finished seventh in 2023 and 2024.

Antipas is, however, optimistic his club will improve on their rankings this season, although he expects a tough season, thanks to the arrival of cash-rich Scottland. TelOne have also done a decent job on the market, bringing in 17 new players, including former Dynamos skipper Frank Makarati and Leeroy Murape. CAPS United are also on to something. They have what looks like a deadly midfield trio of Tanaka Shandirwa, Juan Mutudza, and England-born Kundai Benyu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It will be a difficult season, of course, but we are looking forward to a good season.

"We just have to work as one and stay as one team," said Antipas.

Match Day One Fixtures:

Friday: Scottland v Triangle United (Rufaro)

Saturday: Herentals College v TelOne (Rufaro), Simba Bhora v FC Platinum (Wadzanai), Manica Diamonds v Yadah (Sakubva), Kwekwe United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Bata), GreenFuel v CAPS United (GreenFuel Arena)

Sunday: Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), MWOS v Highlanders (Baobab)