Kenya: Private Hospitals Warn of Crisis Over Unpaid Government Bills

GE Healthcare
Mother and daughter at Mgabathi Hospital in Kenya (file photo)
27 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

The Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA) has warned that the government's failure to settle outstanding bills threatens the country's healthcare system.

RUPHA Chairman Brian Lishenga, speaking at the Hennet Health NGOs symposium in Nairobi, said negotiations with the government on clearing the debt have stalled, raising concerns over the sustainability of private health facilities.

"The government insists there is no money, but unless healthcare is properly funded, service quality will deteriorate, and more hospitals will be forced to shut down," Lishenga said.

He urged the government to establish a sustainable health financing model to prevent the crisis from escalating, noting that the outpatient reimbursement structure under the Social Health Authority (SHA) is overly complex and impractical.

RUPHA also called for the expedited payment of claims owed to hospitals under Medical Administrators Kenya Limited, which manages medical schemes for police officers and teachers.

The standoff between RUPHA and the government involves KSh 30 billion in unsettled claims.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health dismissed RUPHA's concerns, stating it will settle pending bills inherited from the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) only after completing an ongoing reconciliation process.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.