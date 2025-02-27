Liberia: 100 Cartons of Rotten Meat Seized in Red Light

Red Light — The Ministry of Justice has shut down Banjak Frozen Food in Paynesville and seized over 100 cartons of rotten frozen meat in a crackdown on unsafe food practices, officials confirmed.

The operation, led by John Bass Golokeh, Deputy Director for Public Safety at the Ministry of Justice, targeted the frozen food distributor's storage facility at Bob Taylor Junction. Authorities discovered expired and improperly stored frozen chicken, chicken feet, and imported meat, raising serious concerns about food safety in Liberia.

Deputy Director Golokeh stated that the raid was part of a broader effort to enforce health regulations. He announced that the facility will remain closed and that the owner faces investigation and prosecution under Liberia's public health and safety laws.

"We have shut down this place, and those responsible will be prosecuted for selling these unsafe products to the Liberian people. The facility will stay locked until the contaminated meat is properly disposed of," Golokeh declared.

He revealed that the crackdown was prompted by multiple consumer complaints about the poor quality of frozen products sold by Banjak Frozen Food. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report similar violations to authorities.

The Ministry of Justice reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health, warning that businesses violating food safety regulations will face strict enforcement actions.