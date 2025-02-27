Somalia and Turkey Discuss Strengthening Judicial Cooperation

27 February 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hassan Mallin Mohamud, held an important meeting today with the Ambassador of Turkey to Somalia, Alper Aktaş.

The meeting, which was also attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Justice and the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Colonel Muxyidiin Ahmed Osman, focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of justice and law.

During the discussions, both sides explored opportunities for strengthening collaboration between the judicial institutions of the two countries, with particular emphasis on improving the functioning and development of Somalia's judicial services.

The officials discussed the potential for joint initiatives to support the rule of law and promote fair and efficient legal frameworks.

Minister Hassan Macallin expressed his sincere appreciation to the government and people of Turkey for their continuous support and collaboration with the Somali government and people. He highlighted the importance of the ongoing partnership, which has played a significant role in the development of Somalia's legal and justice sectors.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment to improving the justice system and fostering greater cooperation between Somalia and Turkey in various domains. Both parties expressed their determination to continue working together for the mutual benefit of their nations.

