Somalia: Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Visits Somalia to Strengthen Ties

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Mogadishu for high-level talks with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, signaling a significant improvement in diplomatic relations between the two nations after a period of tension.

Abiy's visit took place on Thursday, following months of strained relations between Ethiopia and Somalia. He was officially welcomed at Aden Adde International Airport, where Somali authorities implemented heightened security measures, temporarily closing key roads and suspending airport traffic.

The visit aims to discuss security cooperation, economic collaboration, and Ethiopia's formal integration into the African Union's Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). It also marks the resolution of a diplomatic rift stemming from Ethiopia's earlier agreement with Somaliland.

The Somali government implemented heightened security measures, temporarily closing key roads and suspending airport traffic during Abiy's arrival. The visit coincides with the signing of a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), which places Ethiopian troops in Somalia under the oversight of the Somali federal government.

Earlier in 2024, tensions flared when Ethiopia signed a controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland, a self-declared but unrecognized breakaway region of Somalia. The Somali government rejected the agreement as a violation of its sovereignty and mobilized international support against Ethiopia's actions.

However, Ethiopia later reaffirmed its recognition of Somalia's territorial sovereignty, leading to a gradual restoration of diplomatic ties. Somali Minister of Information Da'uud Aweys Jama emphasized that Abiy's visit reflects a shift towards cooperation and economic development, underscoring mutual interests between the neighboring nations.

Under the SOFA framework, Ethiopian forces will continue counterterrorism operations against al-Shabaab alongside Somali security forces and the African Union.

The leaders' discussions are expected to focus on strengthening regional security, stabilizing relations, and fostering economic collaboration between the two nations.