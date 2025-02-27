Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Welcomes Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for Key Official Visit

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, officially welcomed the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, and his accompanying delegation at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu today.

The Ethiopian delegation's visit marks a significant step in further strengthening the diplomatic and bilateral relations between the two neighboring nations.

During the visit, President Mohamud and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed are scheduled to engage in crucial talks at the Presidential Palace.

The discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation across several key areas, including security, politics, trade, and diplomacy.

Both leaders aim to explore ways to collaborate more effectively in combating terrorism, a shared challenge that continues to hinder the progress of both Somalia and Ethiopia.

The bilateral talks will also emphasize the importance of regional stability, with both countries looking to bolster their partnership in fostering peace and economic development in the Horn of Africa.

Both leaders have expressed a mutual commitment to addressing the ongoing security challenges in the region, which affect the broader stability and development of East Africa.

The visit is expected to pave the way for new agreements and initiatives that will not only deepen the ties between Somalia and Ethiopia but also contribute to the greater stability and prosperity of the region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's visit comes at a time when both nations are seeking to enhance their role in regional security and economic cooperation, underlining the importance of collaborative efforts to confront common challenges.

This high-level meeting underscores the ongoing commitment of both governments to strengthen their partnership, improve trade relations, and ensure long-term peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.