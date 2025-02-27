Nigeria: Afenifere to Tinubu - Fortify Security Around NAFDAC DG, Adeyeye

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen security around the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, following alleged threats to her life.

In a statement by its Organizing Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, Afenifere emphasized that Adeyeye's distress call regarding threats to her life and those of her staff must not be ignored.

Omololu highlighted Adeyeye's critical role in Nigeria's fight against counterfeit drugs, toxic consumables, and criminal syndicates profiting from human suffering.

"Any attempt on her life is an assault on public health, national security, and the fabric of a lawful society. Nigeria cannot afford to abandon those who risk everything for the greater good," Omololu stated.

He further stressed the need for comprehensive security measures for key public officials, including the Chairman of the EFCC and the head of the NDLEA, citing the risk posed by criminal elements.

"These officials must be provided with armored vehicles, elite security personnel, and advanced surveillance systems. Their families must also be protected during and after their service," he added.

Afenifere warned that failure to act decisively would embolden criminals and undermine national institutions.

"Nigeria cannot turn a blind eye while purveyors of deadly drugs roam free. This is a battle for national survival, and the stakes could not be higher."

The group called on President Tinubu to urgently upgrade security around Prof. Adeyeye, her family, and her staff, insisting that her sacrifice in returning to serve the nation must be recognized and protected.