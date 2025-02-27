Namibia: Cattle Must Be Vaccinated Prior to Export - Officials

The Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) has directed that all cattle destined for export must be vaccinated against lumpy skin disease (LSD) a minimum of 21 days and a maximum of 12 months prior to export.

LSD is an infectious, eruptive and occasionally fatal disease of cattle characterised by nodules on the skin and other parts of the body. Secondary bacterial infection often aggravates the condition.

According to the latest issue of the Namibia Agricultural Union newsletter, this directive is applicable with immediate effect, and applies to cattle from all regions.

"Export permits will only be issued upon proof of vaccination," notes the newsletter.

It add that the Livestock Producers' Organisation (LPO) is actively working with auction agents and other stakeholders to develop a practical plan for vaccinating animals destined for export in the coming weeks.

"Discussions with export abattoirs are simultaneously underway to align export requirements with current DVS control measures," said the LPO, adding that clear guidelines will be communicated to producers once available.

The DVS notes that from 13 March, animals in certain areas - including Okakarara, Grootfontein, Nkurenkuru, Ondangwa and Epukiro - will only be granted movement permits if it can be proved that they were vaccinated between 21 days and 12 months prior to movement.

Exemptions apply to animals being transported directly to abattoirs, provided they show no clinical signs of LSD.

The LPO has encouraged livestock producers to vaccinate their entire cattle herds without delay, regardless of whether they are located in infected areas.

"It is the responsibility of producers to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease to other regions and to protect the export market," notes the organisation.

The DVS last month issued a warning to farmers following the outbreak of the disease in several areas of the country. Acting chief veterinary officer Johannes Shoopala said 73 confirmed cases of LSD were reported in the Epukiro veterinary district of the Omaheke region.

"In terms of the Animal Health Act, LSD is a state-controlled disease and wherever it occurs it must be reported to the nearest state veterinarian," he said, adding that the disease is transmitted by blood-sucking insects such as flies, mosquitoes and ticks.

Shoopala said depending on the area's epidemiological situation, local state veterinarians are empowered by law to implement control measures to safeguard the livestock industry, which may include: quarantine of the affected area, vaccination of all exposed animals with the recommended vaccine and treatment of all animals showing symptoms of LSD.

"Therefore, the directorate is strongly advising farmers countrywide to vaccinate their cattle against LSD, control biting insects and report any suspected LSD case to their nearest state veterinary services office as required by law," he said.