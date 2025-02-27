Namibia: Old Mutual Boosts Schools Promoting Food Security

27 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Old Mutual Foundation has awarded five schools a combined N$105 000 for projects promoting environmental sustainability and food security.

The 'Little Green Ambassadors' initiative was launched in October 2023, empowering pupils to cultivate fruit-bearing trees and vegetable gardens at their schools.

The schools awarded were Môreson Special School (N$40 000), Ariamsvlei Primary School (N$30 000), DD Guibeb Primary School (N$20 000), Ben van der Walt Primary School (N$10 000) and Wilhelm Nortier Primary School (N$5 000).

"These schools showcased remarkable growth in their gardens and engaged their pupils in environmental awareness activities.

Their efforts will be rewarded with a share of the N$105 000 prize fund to further develop their school gardens as sustainability projects," Old Mutual spokesperson Hileni Amadhila says.

Old Mutual Foundation chairperson Patricia Olivier says the initiative will drive positive change among those involved.

"Our mission is to inspire future generations to take active roles in the preservation of our environment while equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to make a difference," she says.

