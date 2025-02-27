Uganda: Nsereko Nominated in Kawempe North Amid Drama

Moses Nsereko, a dramatic aspirant for Kawempe North MP, secured his nomination on the second and final day of the process today, Thursday, February 27.

Mr Nsereko, who was turned away a day earlier for lacking sufficient signatures, arrived at the Kawempe Electoral Commission offices at 8am carrying a box of documents.

This time, he met all requirements, including proof of payment of Shs3 million for nomination and the necessary academic credentials.

Dressed in two jackets--one red-checked and another nude--Nsereko explained that the latter belonged to his late father and carried blessings for his campaign.

Speaking to the media after his nomination, he pledged to focus on job creation in Kawempe, emphasizing that he would distribute part of the Shs200 million given to MPs to support small businesses.

"I am going to give Shs50,000, Shs100,000 to some of my voters accordingly to help them do business. I will also encourage them to save Shs15,000 from every Shs50,000," he said.

"As their MP, I will lobby and make the laws."

Nsereko, whose pitch for the political seat has been full of drama, left the nomination centre in a hurry, running as if to attend to urgent matters.

This is a man who appeared to feign a fainting when he lost the NUP flag and arrived at the EC office on Tuesday on a wheelbarrow.

After Nsereko's drama, another aspirant, Hamza Ddamulira, arrived chanting slogans declaring himself the people's choice.

However, his enthusiasm was cut short when EC officials asked for his academic documents.

He presented his Senior Six results instead of the UNEB-certified certificate required. Officials directed him to leave the centre to make way for fully prepared aspirants.

Expressing frustration, the 23-year-old Kampala Metropolitan student questioned the high nomination fees.

"How can they ask me to pay Shs3 million? I have never even touched Shs1 million, and you ask me for that?" he lamented.

"That is why I want to go to Parliament--to bring a bill to reduce nomination fees for MPs."

Ddamulira continued to voice his disappointment before making frantic phone calls to solicit funding. He eventually left the commission offices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The final day of nominations was marked by heavy security deployment, with Military Police and Counter-Terrorism officers stationed at the venue.

The Electoral Commission warned candidates against violating regulations, particularly by organizing processions.

"I want to ask aspirants to restrain from processions before the harmonization of their campaigns," an official stated.

Other candidates were still awaiting nomination as the process continued.