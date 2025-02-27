Uganda: Mbale City Digs Into Local Revenue for Shs1.2bn Grader

Mbale City Council has unveiled a new road grader worth Shs1.2 billion, purchased entirely using locally generated revenue--a move hailed as a major step towards improving the city's road infrastructure.

Mayor Cassim Namugali noted that for years, the city has struggled with road maintenance, often depending on borrowed equipment from neighbouring districts.

This reliance on external resources, he said, had severely hampered the city's ability to address its growing infrastructural needs.

With the acquisition of the new grader, local authorities are now optimistic about improving the road network more effectively.

"Previously, we struggled to utilize our road funds due to the lack of equipment," Mr Namugali said.

"We agreed that taxes collected from property rates should be allocated to acquiring road machinery as we await further support from the central government."

The mayor said a comprehensive road maintenance programme is in the pipeline, prioritising some of the city's most neglected roads.

"We shall grade most of the roads as we plan for gravelling and eventually paving them when more resources become available," he added.

Residents, such as Hakim Watenyeli, have welcomed the grader with optimism, expressing hope that it will lead to long-overdue improvements in the city's road network.

Many have voiced their eagerness to see better-maintained roads, especially in areas that have suffered years of neglect.

Unlike most local governments, which received road equipment from the Ministry of Works to support infrastructure projects, Mbale City had never benefited from such an allocation.

The purchase of the grader signals the city's commitment to self-reliance in addressing road challenges and fostering a more conducive environment for residents and businesses alike.

The move is particularly significant given that many local governments, especially those with limited financial resources, depend heavily on central government funding for major capital investments.

This financial reliance, coupled with low local revenue collections, often makes it difficult for them to afford essential infrastructure equipment such as graders.

The newly acquired grader now stands as a symbol of Mbale City's growing capacity for local investment and its determination to drive meaningful change through self-sufficiency.