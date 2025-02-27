Liberia: Supreme Court Summons Finance Minister Nganfuan, House Comptroller Kopi to Address Request to Lift Suspended Lawmakers' Salary Freeze

Monrovia — The Justice in Chambers at the Supreme Court of Liberia has called on Minister of Finance Augustine Nganfuan and House Comptroller Emmanuel Kopi to respond to a petition filed by suspended lawmakers whose salaries have been on hold since October 2024.

The petition, submitted by lawmakers Abu Kamara (CDC, District 15, Montserrado), Marvin Cole (District 3, Bong), Frank Saah FoKo (District 9, Montserrado), Edward Papee Flomo (District 13, Montserrado), Alex Sunnyboy Noah (District 3, Sinoe), and Eugene Kollie (District 5, Bong), contends that the actions of the Majority Bloc--led by Speaker Richard Koon--in suspending them and withholding their pay violate both the Liberian Constitution and existing financial management laws.

According to the petition, the suspended legislators were duly elected by their respective constituencies and sworn into office in January 2024. The lawmakers argue that their suspension was ultra vires, exceeding the legal authority of the Majority Bloc, particularly given that the bloc's decisions were made in the absence of the constitutionally elected Speaker, Fonati Koffa.

The petitioners cite a prior Supreme Court ruling affirming that any actions taken by the Majority Bloc under these circumstances are invalid. Despite this ruling, the Minister of Finance and the Comptroller have not released the withheld salaries--a failure the petitioners describe as a breach of both constitutional and statutory rights.

"The withholding of our salaries is a blatant violation of the constitutional principles that guarantee due process and fairness. It undermines the financial integrity of our government and breaches our legal entitlements as elected officials," the petition states.

Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbessay, speaking recently in Sanniquellie, emphasized that all actions taken by the Majority Bloc--including the suspension of lawmakers and the election of a new speaker--are illegal without the participation of the constitutionally elected Speaker. His comments have further emboldened the minority bloc in its efforts to enforce the Supreme Court's ruling.

The Minister of Finance and the Comptroller are expected to file their response to the lawsuit by March 10, 2025, outlining why the writ of mandamus should not be enforced. Their submissions will be reviewed on the merits before a final determination is made.

The outcome of this case is poised to have significant implications for Liberia's governance and constitutional order, amid an ongoing power struggle within the House of Representatives.