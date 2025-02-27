Eritrea: A Glimpse Into Bedawyet Traditions and Lifestyle

opinion

The Bedawyet, one of the ethnic groups in Eritrea, live in the northern parts of the Gash Barka region and the Adobha subzone of the Northern Red Sea region and are predominantly pastoral, earning a living primarily by raising animals. Due to their nomadic life they move around in search of grazing land for their herds, and this close relationship with nature has shaped their customs, traditions, and culinary practices.

The Bedawyet cuisine is a reflection of their pastoral life and environment. One of the Bedawyet's popular dishes is teasela, a flavorful goat meat fried on hot pebbles. Teasela is widely available at restaurants in towns such as Tesennei, Goluj, and Kerkebet, Gash Barka region. The dish is primarily prepared by men. Another popular food among the Bedawyet is porridge made with the flour of sorghum or millet. This dish, typically prepared by women, is very nourishing, especially during the cold season.

Like many other Eritrean ethnic groups, the Bedawyet hold the coffee ceremony with high regard. This social ritual involves roasting, grinding, and brewing the coffee beans and drinking the coffee in the company of friends and family. In Bedawyet communities, the coffee ceremony is an integral part of their daily life, often performed more than once a day. Both men and women actively participate in the preparation of the cherished tradition.

The Bedawyet mostly live in makeshift dwellings that suit their nomadic life. Yeharbeba Gew is a special house constructed for newly married couples once the couple have lived with their families for a year. It is built by the groom and his friends using tenkobet, mats made using raffia. Yeharbeba Gew's interior is adorned with intricately designed handicrafts, reflecting the artistic sensibilities of the Bedawyet women.

After the wedding, the groom brings his belongings to the newly built Yeharbeba Gew. These belongings, which are displayed prominently on the walls, include essential items such as a sword, a symbol of strength and valor; a spear for hunting and protection; a mesenqo (a traditional harp); a comb, and a camel's riding gear. By bringing these items to the new home, the groom establishes his role as a provider and protector of his family. Yeharbeba Gew and its associated traditions offer a fascinating glimpse into the rich culture of the Bedawyet. This unique dwelling, with its intricate designs and symbolic significance, continues to shape the lives of the nomadic community.

Bedawyet weddings are a vibrant spectacle, with both the bride and groom adorned in colorful and intricate attire. The groom wears white gemis, a long, loose-fitting robe that covers the body from the neck to the ankles. It is often made of cotton or linen and is a staple of Bedawyet groom's clothing. The Sederya worn over the gemis is usually a black or grey vest that adds a layer of beauty to the outfit. It is often embroidered with intricate patterns and can be made from various materials, including silk and cotton.

Haleg, a rectangular piece of cloth often made of cotton and that can be wrapped around the body in various ways, is also part of the groom's garments. It can also be used as a shawl, a head covering. The groom's outfit becomes complete with a knife around his waist and a sword in his hand, adding a touch of masculinity to the outfit. The knife and sword are often carried by the groom as symbols of strength and protection. The outfits of the groom's friends are similar to the groom's, and what sets the groom apart is the red scarf tied around his head.

The bride typically wears a long, colorful, one-piece cloth that is wrapped around her inner garments. This traditional attire is adorned with intricate embroidery and beadwork. To complete the ensemble, the bride is adorned with gold and silver jewelry, including necklaces, bracelets, and headpieces. These ornaments add a touch of elegance to the bride. The bride's traditional hairstyle, known as sulit, is a distinctive feature of the Bedawyet's weddings. This intricate hairstyle involves braiding the hair, often starting from the forehead and extending down to the ears. Delicate, tiny braids adorn the hair, creating an elegant look. To enhance the beauty of the hairstyle, gold jewelry is often placed on the forehead, over the braids.

Additionally, the bride may wear gold jewelry on her ears and nose, further emphasizing her adornment. To complete the ensemble, she often wears vibrant bead jewelry on her wrists and ankles, adding a colorful and cultural touch to her overall appearance. To complement her ensemble, she wears emerkub, which looks like sandals embellished with beads and other decorative elements. The groom, on the other hand, often wears fitik, sturdy sandals made of leather. These sandals are practical for outdoor ceremonies and traditional dances.

Bedawyet weddings are a week-long affair filled with festivities. Throughout the week, the couple's families host a series of events, treating guests to a feast of fried goat meat and bread made of sorghum. On the seventh day, the community gathers to celebrate the couple's union with a final ceremony. This involves a communal washing of clothes at a river, followed by a shared lunch. After this week-long celebration, the newlyweds live with their respective families for a year before they move to their own house to start an independent life as a couple.