Ethiopia: War-Torn Amhara Region Officials Seek $10 Billion Recovery Funding Amid Ongoing Crisis

27 February 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — A high-level meeting involving regional leaders and international partners

High lever regional officials from Ethiopia's war-torn Amhara regional state are seeking $10 billion in recovery funding as the region continued to grapple with the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict between government forces and the various factions of the Fano armed groups, drought, and disease outbreaks.

This was disclosed at a high-level meeting involving regional leaders and international partners aimed at assessing humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts in the region, according to regional state communication bureau.

According to Arega Kebede, President of the Amhara Regional State, the forum is a critical platform to inform the international community about the region's deteriorating humanitarian situation, ensure the accessibility of much-needed aid, and mobilize resources for reconstructing damaged infrastructure.

The Amhara region has faced multiple crises since August 2023 when the region became the epicenter of a militarized conflict involving government forces armed groups that swept large parts of the regional state. Since then the region has experienced destruction of numerous social and economic institutions in attributable to conflict, resulting in the loss of property valued at over 15 billion birr.

Several reports from Addis Standard have highlighted the worsening humanitarian conditions with mass killings , displacements, food shortages, and disruptions to essential services. The region remains one of Ethiopia's most affected by internal strife, further complicating efforts to deliver aid and rebuild vital infrastructure.

Despite the continued conflict, regional officials are now calling for enhanced collaboration with international development partners to accelerate humanitarian response efforts.

The regional state media quoted Dr. Tilahun Mehari, head of the regional finance bureau, as saying that over $10 billion USD is required to restore critical infrastructure, which cannot be covered by the current federal budget allocation.

The forum is expected to produce detailed reports on the region's current status and outline action plans to address both immediate and long-term recovery needs.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.