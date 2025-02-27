Zimbabwe/Angola: Mighty Warriors Eye Return Leg Victory Against Angola

Zimbabwe senior women's football team is hoping for a positive outcome on Wednesday when they host Angola at Lucas Moripe stadium in South Africa in a Women's Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier second-leg match.

Having suffered a 2-1 defeat in Luanda last week, Zimbabwe will be hoping to overcome their counterparts with a wider margin to keep their hopes of playing next year's WAFCON alive.

The winner between Zimbabwe and Angola will play Malawi in the final qualifying round.

Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda says she is expecting a positive outcome.

"I am hopeful that with what we have done, we are going to be much better than what we were in the first leg.

"Also I am just hoping that everyone shows the positivity we saw at training," she said.

Zimbabwe last beat Angola in 2019 during the Women's COSAFA Cup tournament, when they picked a 4-1 win.

The Mighty Warriors are expected to have a huge fan backing as two buses ferried supporters from Zimbabwe to South Africa.

Mighty Warriors captain Emmaculate Msipa added, "We prepared very well for the second leg, and the coaches have done their part meaning it is now up to us.

"We are going to play to the best of our abilities and try to utilise every chance, so we will see how it will go on the pitch".