GEO Pomona, a private company awarded the mandate to oversee waste management in Harare, is yet to begin its operations, with residential areas accumulating uncollected garbage.

Following pressure from the Ministry of Local Government, the Harare City Council entered into an agreement last year with GEO Pomona Waste Management, allowing the company to collect 650 tonnes of refuse daily at a rate of US$40 per tonne.

However, two months into the year, piles of garbage remain a common sight in Harare, with some areas going for weeks without refuse collection, leading to the rise of illegal dumping sites.

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) director, Reuben Akili, says the deal was designed to benefit top officials without considering residents' input.

"As CHRA, we have always maintained that the GEO Pomona project has nothing to do with refuse collection or improving waste management in the city. As you can see, those who championed this dubious project now have egg on their faces, as it is clear this initiative will fail. It has nothing to do with service provision but is rather a scheme to dig deeper into the pockets of local authorities.

"Unfortunately, it has become expensive for them to collect waste and dump it at Pomona because the dump site has been privatised under dubious circumstances, in a manner that is both fictitious and clandestine," Akili told NewZimbabwe.com.

The Harare City Council succumbed to government pressure after initially opposing the takeover by GEO Pomona, which is led by controversial businessman Delish Nguwaya.

GEO Pomona was established in 2022 after a Dutch waste management firm, Geogenix BV, secured a US$350 million waste-to-energy deal with the city.

GEO Pomona's operations with the City of Harare have been a source of contention among residents.

When approached for comment, GEO Pomona's public relations officer, Siphathisiwe Masuku, told NewZimbabwe.com that the delay in implementing the deal was due to a transitional process.

"We recognise the challenges of waste collection and fully acknowledge the significant responsibility entrusted to us. Currently, we are in a transitional period and are finalising key logistics. Our goal is to establish an efficient and sustainable waste management system that serves the city effectively. Achieving this requires careful planning, coordination, and preparation.

"During this transition period, the City of Harare continues to handle door-to-door waste collection while we work closely with them to finalise key logistics. This includes defining operational zones, identifying transfer points, and securing garages for vehicle servicing and parking.

"Additionally, we are actively engaging with the City of Harare on the transfer of employees, as we are committed to retaining experienced personnel who bring valuable expertise. Once everything has been finalised, we will announce the official launch date," said Masuku.