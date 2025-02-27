Zimbabwe: Master H's EP - a Story of Ghetto Tears and Existential Strife

Zimdancehall sensation Hillary Marufu, popularly known as Master H, has picked up where he left off last year with the release of an Extended Play (EP).

Master H continues to solidify his status as one of the most sought-after Zimdancehall artists, even as the genre shows signs of waning in popularity compared to emerging genres such as Hip Hop.

The EP features four tracks: "Bhoo Zvokuti", "Ghetto Tears", "Bum Bum Figa" in which he roped in Anika, and "Dancehall Time" featuring Jamaican musician Capleton.

"Bhoo Zvokuti", which features Nutty O and Freeman, along with "Ghetto Tears", continues Master H's exploration of hardship.

Hardship has been a recurring theme in some of Master H's more mature compositions, standing in contrast to his usual party-centric tracks.

"Bho Zvokuti" serves as a continuation of Master H's 2023 release, "Zvirimo Mumoyo". The song delves into his personal battles and the demons of poverty.

The new release, a blend of three great musical voices, celebrates the hardships of "Zvirimo Mumoyo"--those whose dreams are manifesting, albeit at a slow pace.

The song's visuals depict a young man in the high-density suburbs who, despite the hardships, is driven by ambition.

The protagonist is a reflection of Master H himself, who endured hurdles such as drug abuse and a lack of opportunity before making his breakthrough in the music scene.

The song resonates with the majority of young people who navigate a life born out of hardship and struggle. The ghetto setting paves the way for "Ghetto Tears".

"Ghetto Tears" portrays hardship once again, with strife at the core of its message. It offers a raw and introspective perspective on the lives of young people.

Master H, himself a product of the ghetto, has taken it upon himself to be the voice of striving young people. He interrogates poverty that is rife in the ghetto which has seen many failing to acquire basics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The intertwining themes of the three songs, each carrying a deeper meaning, are a testament to Master H's lyrical prowess.

Anchored in hardship, the three tracks carry a message of hope despite the struggles.

Overall, the EP showcases Master H's versatility as an artist, blending his signature party anthems with deeper, more reflective narratives.