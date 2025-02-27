Kenya: Alliance for Science Hosts Key Forum in Nairobi

26 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Alliance for Science is hosting the Future of Science Communication Forum, a two-day conference taking place in Nairobi, to celebrate key milestones in advancing science communication over a decade-long period.

The event set to conclude on Wednesday takes stock of advocacy efforts worldwide.

Aliance for Science, a global communications and training initiative dedicated to advocating for agricultural innovations and evidence-based policies, is banking on the forum to expand its mandate to address pressing global challenges such as food systems transformation, climate action, and improved health communication.

Over the past decade, the Alliance for Science has been at the forefront of promoting understanding and acceptance of agricultural biotechnologies.

Building on this expertise, the organization is now broadening its scope to tackle misinformation and foster informed decision-making across critical areas of science and technology.

In his keynote speech, Dr. Mathew Prempeh, former Energy Minister of Ghana, emphasized on the crucial role of education in sustainability.

"Environmental sustainability starts with education. Prioritizing mainstream science from an early age equips future generations to champion sustainable development," he said on Tuesday.

Dr. Sheila Obim, the Executive Director at Alliance for Science and a leading voice at the forum, highlighted the urgency of combating misinformation.

"We live in an era where misinformation and disinformation are among the most significant threats to science and progress," she said.

"The sheer volume of misleading content can drown out common sense and push people back into outdated, inefficient ways of thinking. To combat this, we must build a strong network of allies dedicated to fighting misinformation."

100,000 science communication champions

Prof. Karim Maredia, the director of international programmes at Michigan State University outlined the forum's ambitious goal.

"Our aim is to build a cadre of over 100,000 science communication champions worldwide to serve as ambassadors for science, technology, and innovation, helping to eliminate misinformation."

Amb. Phillip Thigo, Special Envoy Technology for Kenya emphasised in the need for xollective efforts to tackle misinformation.

"Technology is a cultural abstract. It doesn't exist in a vacuum, and many AI tools are not neutral. Misinformation cannot be eliminated using one tool alone," he said.

The forum will emphasize the role of science and technology in improving food security, health security, nutrition security, energy security, and building climate-resilient food systems.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.