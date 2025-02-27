West Africa: Ecowas Still Pivotal to Steadying Gambia's Transition Amid Divisions Over New Draft Constitution

Divisions over the latest draft constitution, which extends executive power and term limits, necessitate the involvement of the Economic Community of West African States.

Eight years ago, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) helped to end more than two decades of dictatorship in Gambia, setting the stage for the country's transition to democracy. Today, Ecowas' active support remains critical to stability in the country.

In December 2016, then-president Yahya Jammeh's refusal to accept electoral defeat led to mediation and the threat of military intervention by Ecowas. With support from the African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN), these efforts saw Jammeh's departure and the inauguration of President Adama Barrow in January 2017.

At the core of the country's transition and stabilisation is revising the 1997 constitution to enable important institutional reforms that will redefine Gambia's politics and governance frameworks. This process is also key to the country's security sector reform and transitional justice efforts, particularly in meeting the needs of victims of Jammeh's rule.

But although the political and civil spaces have become less restrictive under Barrow's administration, constitutional reform remains elusive.

Disagreements among political actors over the new draft constitution persist. A five-year stalemate followed the National Assembly's rejection of the draft in 2020. A revised version,...