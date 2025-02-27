Liberia: NCSCL Calls On GOL to Reprioritize and Redirect Funds Immediately

Monrovia — Amid revelation by Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning that the country has lost US$51M in development assistance from the United States government, the National Civil Society Council of Liberia (NCSCL) has urged the government to go back to the drawing board.

Speaking Monday, February 24, 2025 when he appeared before the Plenary of the Liberian Senate, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) boss raised the alarm which he claimed needs divine intervention to prevent further disruptions.

"USAID frozen development projects across Liberia are estimated at US$51 million. This means that Liberia has lost over US$50M in aid cut from Washington. Therefore, we call on religious leaders at various worship areas to pray that all USAID projects do not cancel. We call on religious leaders at various worship areas to pray that all USAID projects do not cancel," said the Minister.

And as the severe impact of this aid freeze could be so detrimental to major developmental initiatives and programs, especially in the areas of health, education, and infrastructure, the Council wants the government to take sound austerity measures.

NCSCL in a press statement issued on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, called on the government through the MFDP to redirect funds and reset priorities as key basis to the austerity measures.

The Council also urges the government to ensure a strong financial management system with the intent of minimizing waste and abuse in the public sector.

The release, issued under the signature of Chairperson Madam Loretta Alethea Pope-Kai, indicated in order for the to achieve its developmental goals, the government must cut down unnecessary spending and reset priorities and redirect funds so that the needs and aspirations of its citizens can be met.

The Council pointed out the importance of prioritizing the needs of the Liberian people by setting developmental targets that directly benefit the ordinary people.

"The government needs to be more serious about this - it must be real about this. It's no fun; it's now time for the government to reset its priorities and redirect funds to areas and programs of pressing needs," the statement asserted.

Since the pronouncement of US aid cuts to Liberia and other countries, there have been public calls for the recrafting of the budget so as to avoid budget shortfalls, the CSO Council also sees the urgent need to significantly revise or rework an existing budget.

"As part of the austerity measure, which we think is necessary, the government must reallocate funds by adjusting spending levels to better reflect current needs amid the current situation."

At the same time, the National Civil Society Council of Liberia has frowned on the government's delay in uploading the approved National Budget on the website of the MFDP.

Though the Budget was passed by both chambers of the Liberian Legislature and signed into law by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in December of 2024; it was recently uploaded on February 20, 2025.

The Council noted that the government's action in delaying the publication of the Budget undermines its promise of open government and the fight against transparency and accountability.