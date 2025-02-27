Liberia: Former President Weah Faces Criticism Over Football Academy Comments

Monrovia — Former President and football legend George Weah is facing backlash after stating that he has "passed the stage" of establishing a football academy in Liberia.

The comments, made during the celebration of his son Timothy Weah's birthday, have sparked disappointment among Liberians and football enthusiasts who expected him to invest more in the sport's future in the country.

Weah, who served as Liberia's president from 2018 to 2023, stated that his previous contributions to the national team and the sport were enough.

He pointed to his financial support of the national team without government aid, asserting that his efforts made Liberia's football the "greatest."

However, many Liberians disagree with his assessment. Calvin Johnson criticized Weah's claim, stating, "When did former President Weah make Liberia football the greatest? Liberia National Team never won any tournament or championship during Weah's playing days.

The last championship the national team won was in 1979." Johnson also questioned the funding Weah provided, suggesting it was supported by the government of Charles Taylor.

Winston Mah, another critic, urged Weah to consider football as a business rather than a political tool. He wrote on Facebook, "Go and build an academy. It is a lucrative business."

Others echoed similar concerns. Konneh Vini Jr. commented, "You are surviving on taxpayer funds, and here you are talking about someone else's can't do it. That is a higher level of childishness."

Mamadee GV Kanneh, a concerned citizen, said Weah's remarks have only led to disappointment. "If he is unwilling to invest in the future of Liberia's youth through football, what does this say about his commitment to the country's progress?" he asked.

Alieu Pusah also weighed in, writing, "He passed the age of ever coming near the presidency. From 2014 up till today, I believe that this brother cannot in any capacity be the hope for Liberia."

Weah's statement has sparked controversy, especially considering his role as chief patron of sports during his presidency. Under his leadership, the national football team struggled with travel expenses, and the Liberia Football Association (LFA) was left in significant debt.

Additionally, Weah faced criticism for not convincing his son, Timothy Weah, to represent Liberia on the national team --a decision many saw as a missed opportunity.