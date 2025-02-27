West Africa: Liberia Among 93 Nations Backing Pro-Ukraine Resolution As US Sides With Russia At UN

Monrovia — Liberia has joined 93 other United Nations member states in supporting a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, marking a notable departure from its historical alignment with the United States at the UN.

This shift comes as Liberia, a longtime ally of the U.S., voted in favor of a European-led resolution that designates Russia as an aggressor state and calls for the withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

The resolution was opposed by 18 countries, including Russia, Belarus, Hungary, Israel, and the United States, with China abstaining from the vote.

Since the onset of Russia's invasion in 2022, Liberia had often aligned with U.S. positions at the UN in condemning Russia's actions.

During former President George Weah's administration, Liberia had developed a close relationship with Ukraine. A key figure in this relationship was Liberia's former Foreign Minister, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, who was honored by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with the prestigious "Order of Merit (1st Degree)" in December 2022.

This award was given in recognition of Kemayah's significant personal contributions to strengthening Liberia-Ukraine relations and supporting Ukraine's sovereignty.

In a letter from the Ukrainian Ambassador to Liberia at the time, Yurii Pyvovarov, former Foreign Minister Kemayah was praised for his efforts in promoting the rule-based international order and global peace, aligning with the core principles of the United Nations Charter.

Following the award, Kemayah dedicated the honor to Liberia's leadership and people, highlighting the close ties between Liberia and Ukraine.

Despite this history of strong support for Ukraine, Liberia's vote at the UN this week signals a divergence from its traditional ally, the U.S.

The U.S. has sided with Russia in two major UN votes marking the third anniversary of the invasion. In one vote, the U.S. opposed a European-drafted resolution condemning Russia's actions, aligning with Russia and countries like North Korea and Belarus.

In another, the U.S. introduced a UN Security Council resolution calling for an end to the conflict but refrained from criticizing Russia directly, a stance that resulted in abstentions from key U.S. allies, including the UK and France.

Liberia's decision to vote in favor of the pro-Ukraine resolution represents a break from its past diplomatic approach and a shift towards greater independence in its foreign policy.