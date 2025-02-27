Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs Receives Russian Ambassador

25 February 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, received on Tuesday in Luanda the Russian Ambassador to Angola, Vladimir Tararov, to address issues on the bilateral agenda, with particular attention to the exchange of visits at the highest level.

According to a press release, the meeting also analysed the 'strengthening of political-diplomatic relations between Angola and Russia', with a focus on boosting coordination and dialogue mechanisms between the two countries.

On the occasion, the Russian diplomat congratulated the Republic of Angola on the pro tempore Presidency of the African Union (AU), recognizing the country's role in promoting the stability and development of the continent.

He reiterated support for Angolan initiatives within the framework of the AU, and referred to the importance of active engagement to face current challenges.

Angola and Russia have had privileged relations since 8 October 1976, when the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the two countries was signed in Moscow.

The cooperation covers areas such as defence, energy, education and trade, with Russia playing a key role in training Angolan staff.

In recent years, the two countries have strengthened economic cooperation, exploring opportunities in the mining, oil and technology sectors.

The prospects for relations between the two countries point to the strengthening of economic cooperation, where the diversification of the Angolan economy has created conditions for the increase of Russian investments. VIC/DOJ

