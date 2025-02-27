Southern Africa: Angola and Pakistan Strengthen Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and Pakistan expressed Tuesday in Luanda the intention to strengthen cooperation through the signing of a first legal instrument and the establishment of partnerships in various sectors.

According to a press release, the intention resulted from a meeting between the Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Vieira Lopes, and the Ambassador-designate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Angola, with non-resident status, Neem Ullah Khan.

The Pakistani diplomat expressed interest in importing oil, gemstones, coffee and agricultural products from Angola, as well as in strengthening cooperation in the fields of technology, agriculture, technical and student exchange.

Neem Ullah Khan expressed the intention to invite Angolan businessmen to participate in the 4th edition of the Health, Engineering and Minerals Fair to be held in April this year at the Expo Center Lahore in Pakistan.

The diplomat shared Pakistan's intention to invest in Angola through the establishment of a sugar factory, the construction of private hospitals and the future opening of a Pakistani embassy on Angolan territory.

The two sides agreed to expedite negotiations on these projects with the aim of strengthening ties between Angola and Pakistan and creating new development opportunities for both countries.

Neem Ullah Khan resides in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, where he presented copies of his credentials on August 16, 2023.