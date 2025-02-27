Angola: Housing Sector Licenses Real Estate Agents

Luanda — At least 20 companies of real estate mediation were licensed Monday in Luanda by the National Housing Institute (INH), as part of the regularization of activity in the sector throughout the country carried out by the institution.

The licensing ceremony took place during a seminar that aimed, among other things, to evaluate the current state of this activity and outline measures for its normal operation.

Augusto Fernandes, an INH consultant, said that this was a process that would "regulate" the exercise of the activity under the terms of the Real Estate Mediation Law and related reports.

He added that the licensing of companies in the province of Benguela is expected to take place in the next few days, and that the process will continue throughout the year in other areas of the country, with the expectation that between 1,000 and 2,000 companies will be certified.

According to the consultant, the INH expects the licensed companies to work with real estate agents (intermediaries) to help organize the sector and put an end to speculation in property prices.

Augusto Fernandes called on operators who insist on illegality to contact the INH to legalize the situation.