Nigeria: 2025 TPPA-UTR Tournament - Regional Champions Emerge

The first leg of the Tennis Players Parents Association (TPPA) UTR tournament has ended across the regions last weekend with a lot of exciting results.

The regionals were held in Lagos, Owerri, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Minna, Abuja, Kano, Edo and Ilorin.

Players competed in boys and girls under 12, 14, 16 & youth categories which had a lot of first timers across the regions.

At the Minna centre, Bimbo Olowu emerged as the Girls U-12 champion while Faiza Abdulmali came second just as emerging youngster, David Kwange took the Boys U-12 title, leaving Yusuf Alhassan in second place.

The Girls and Boys U-14 titles were won respectively by Bridget Crown and Aliyu Salihu while Jamilua John and Adekunle Love settled for the runner-up slots respectively. Destiny Tomizayi beat Sarah Ibrahim to the Girls' U-16 title but it was the Boys U-16 that ended with drama.

Amir Mohammed, winner of the Adewale Isa Memorial Junior Tennis Championship in Lagos, stunned his more experienced opponent, Shamsudeen Bello, to take the title. He proved just why he has been unplayable in the last one year on the Nigerian junior tennis circuit.

In Ilorin, it was a festival of 'new takers, Abdulakeem Muhammed was the Boys' U-12 champion but he was made to fight for his win by Samuel Akinrinade who exceeded everyone's expectations. Khadijat Wuraola came out tops in the Girls' U-12 event while Amirat Muhammed came second.

Khalid Isamotu beat Akinwale Ajayi to the Boys' U-14 title while Mariam Muhammed got the better of Sophiat Raheem to go home with the Girls' U-14 winner's medal. In the Boys' U-16 final, Folaranmi Fafowora won the title at the expense of Adam Isamotu just as vastly improved Ziyyadat Wuraola won the Girls' U-16 title after beating Afeezat Mustapha.

At the Abeokuta end of the regionals Kushimo Quzeem led the pack in the Boys' U-16 as Sunkami Oduwaye settled for second spot just as Garuba Taiwo secured the Boys' 14 title, leaving Beloved Oluwande with the runner-up medal.

Omoyinka Ayinla deservedly won the Girls' U-14 title, pipping Oyinkansola Adejumobi to the second spot while Kaosara Akindele denied Kimberly Ogundeyi her first UTR title in Abeokuta, as she won the Girls U-12 title.

Talented Friday Testimony beat Emmanuel Ogungbe in a repeat of their match at the 2025 edition of the Rock Tennis Foundation Junior Championship, to take the Boys' U-12 title and land himself a spot in the Nationals.

Gabriel and David Igbinovia were among the winners when the Lagos end of the TPPA-UTR Regionals were concluded inside the tennis section of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Gabriel, the elder of the Igbinovias, won the Boys' U-14 category after emerging as the top player in his group while Peter Ubiebi took home the runner-up title. The younger Igbinovia was also emphatic in his final match against fellow Lagos Lawn Tennis Club counterpart, Mohammed Okandeji to win the Boys' U-12 title.

Joy Emmanuel defeated Feranmi Adeojo to win the Girls' U-12 title, while Ndifreke Emmanuel stepped up to emerge the Girls' U-14 champion at the expense of Fareehah Adams.

A keenly contested Boys' U-16 final saw Lagos Country Club emerging talent, Nathaniel Aluko shake off rival, Heman Afaramai, from the Ikeja Police College Tennis Club, to emerge the winner.

The Youth Category of the tournament was dominated by players from Apapa Tennis Club as Bright Emmanuel defeated her sister, Justina, to win the Girls' title while Jeremiah Benjamin beat Ayomide Oduwaye to win the Boys' youth category.

From Owerri, the pre-tournament favourites were stunned by some of the other youngsters who stepped up their game.

Chibuike Ezeah ensured that he wrestled the Boys' U-12 title from Ebuka Onyemaechi while his female counterpart, Ebube Otuka won gallantly against Ginika Uwaleke.

The Girls' U-14 winner emerged when Adachukwu Otuka did all she could to stop Blessing Nwosu without fail.

Samuel Ndem, the top junior from the east was beaten to the Boys' U-14 title at the TPPA-UTR tournament by a much improved Ezichi Ewuzie. Chibueze Nweke defeated Ifechukwu Ezeah in the Boys' U-16 final while Chinasa Lucky was the Girls' U-16 champion after beating Divine Ndem.

The excitement from Kano knew no bound as the TPPA-UTR tournament was reaching their region for the first time and they made the best of it without fail.

Yusuf Abdulrasheed defeated Sani Walid in the Boys' U-16 final