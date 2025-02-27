Ghana: Gis, National Security Must Collaborate to Strengthen Border Security - Interior Minister

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has pledged to retool the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to strengthen border security and enhance national safety.

Speaking during his maiden visit to the GIS headquarters yesterday, the Minister assured officers that the government is committed to supporting the Service in overcoming its numerous challenges.

The Minister, who was recently assigned additional responsibility for national security by President John Dramani Mahama, expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him.

He emphasized the importance of working closely with the national security apparatus and the GIS to ensure that Ghana's borders are secured and the safety of its citizens is prioritised.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the Service, he stressed that the government was ready to turn things around to make the GIS more effective, the borders safer, and the nation more secure.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak made it clear that his administration would not engage in witch-hunting, assuring officers that investigations would only be launched when necessary, particularly in cases that could affect national security or the morale of the Service.

He dismissed any intentions of pursuing baseless accusations or wild allegations without credible evidence.

The Minister also emphasized the government's commitment to fairness, assuring the officers that legitimate concerns would be thoroughly investigated.

"We are not here for witch-hunting and also to waste time on unnecessary issues. Our focus is on matters that are critical to national security and the well-being of the Service," he stated.

In addressing the financial challenges within the Ministry, Mr Mohammed-Mubarak revealed plans to partner with both profit and non-profit organisations through public-private partnerships (PPP) to improve service delivery.

He assured stakeholders that these partnerships would be structured in a way that supports the Ministry's operations without compromising the integrity of the Service.

A significant focus of his agenda, the Minister added, would be the adoption of technology to improve efficiency and transparency across the Ministry.

He revealed plans to eliminate cash transactions within the Interior Ministry's services over the next year, ensuring all payments are processed electronically.

This move, he explained, aims to plug financial leakages, curb bribery, and enhance accountability.

"We will use technology to modernise our operations, close loopholes, and boost the efficiency of our services," he said, adding that the shift to electronic payments would ensure transparency and reduce opportunities for corruption.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak also assured officers that the government was committed to creating a safe and supportive environment for all personnel.

He called on officers to give their best in service to the country, emphasizing the importance of dedication, professionalism, and integrity in their work.

He commended the leadership of the Service for their dedication and expressed optimism that with the necessary support and reforms, the GIS would become a model institution for migration management and national security in the sub-region.

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq), commended the minister for the visit and said his outfit would continue to promote and protect the country's security.