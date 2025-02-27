Ghana: Reintroduction of Ptas Positive Step to Revamp Education - Dr Apaak

The Deputy Minister-designate for Education, Dr Clement Abass Apaak, says the reintroduction of Parent Teacher Association (PTA), by government is a positive step that would help revitalise the sector.

He noted that the PTAs had been jettisoned and dysfunctional, and promised to revive and reinstate them to their full capacity.

This, he said, would help them to take firm decisions to address the numerous challenges currently confronting the education sector.

Dr Apaak, who appeared before the vetting committee of Parliament, said the PTAs helped in providing school infrastructure and other facilities, and procured vehicles to ease transportation difficulties.

Related Articles

He noted that PTAs also partnered educational authorities to ensure discipline among students, and should not be left out of the day to day administration of schools.

"The benefits of PTAs justify government's decision to bring them back to help the schools run effectively," he stressed.

Dr Apaak said there was the need to address gross indiscipline in schools.

Dr Apaak stated that the teacher unions will be supported to play active roles in school administration, to prevent student unrest and eliminate drug use among the students, which has the potential to destroy the huge investment made in the education sector.

"We have to collectively take concerted efforts to address these issues by instilling values which should be a key component in the curriculum," he said.

On adequacy of school infrastructure, he bemoaned government's inability to keep pace with increased population, and assured of partnering the sector minister to provide the needed resources to fund school infrastructure.

Dr Apaak said the government has not taken any decision to scrap the Teacher Trainee allowance, and every available opportunity would also be offered to the teachers to upgrade themselves.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The nominee noted that a dialogue will be held with the West African Examination Council to find a lasting solution to the rampant examination malpractices that has plagued the country.

Dr Apaak said the government has a policy to complete all abandoned E-blocks, including the STEM schools currently under construction.

On reviving sporting activities in schools from the basic to the tertiary level, Dr Apaak said that innovative ways including roping in the private sector would be necessary to rekindle sporting activities. --GNA