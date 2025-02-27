Nigeria Research Institute Warns of Recurring Infectious Diseases

The institute emphasised the urgent need for enhanced disease surveillance, improved diagnostics, and increased public awareness to curb the spread of these infections

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has raised concerns over the increasing prevalence of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases in Nigeria, particularly Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers (VHFs).

During a media briefing on Tuesday, the institute emphasised the urgent need for enhanced disease surveillance, improved diagnostics, and increased public awareness to curb the spread of these infections.

Speaking at the briefing, NIMR's Director of Research, Rosemary Audu, highlighted the growing burden of VHFs such as Lassa fever, yellow fever, Zika virus, dengue, and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in Nigeria.

Mrs Audu, a professor of Medical Virology at Lead City University, Ibadan, noted that NIMR's research has uncovered ongoing transmission of these diseases in several states, signalling the need for urgent intervention.

"Emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases are becoming more common and can cause widespread illness and death. Research is crucial to understanding how these diseases spread, change, and affect human health," she said.

"It helps develop better tools for diagnosis, vaccines, and treatments, allowing faster responses to outbreaks."

Burden of VHFs in Nigeria

VHFs are zoonotic infections with symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, mucosal and gastrointestinal bleeding, and hypotension, which can lead to shock and high mortality rates.

Common VHFs include Lassa fever, Ebola, yellow fever, dengue, Marburg fever, and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever.

In Nigeria, Lassa fever remains a significant public health concern. As at February, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) reported 413 cases and 80 deaths across 11 states and 63 local government areas in 2025.

Mrs Audu highlighted the rising prevalence of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral infection, urging increased attention and reporting.

Her studies (2022-2024) confirmed cases of dengue virus among febrile patients in Oyo and Delta States and discovered a high presence of mosquitoes in these areas.

Mrs Audu also noted that Tuberculosis (TB) is a persistent public health threat in Nigeria, emphasising the need for improved diagnostics and treatment strategies to curb its spread.

NIMR's role in disease surveillance

In his opening address, NIMR's Director-General, John Obafunwa, highlighted the institute's role in disease surveillance, research, and innovation to prevent future outbreaks.

Mr Obafunwa, a Professor of Forensic Pathology, stressed the importance of early and accurate disease diagnosis, citing challenges such as inadequate diagnostic tools, high costs of medical reagents, and power supply issues that hinder laboratory operations.

He called for increased government and private sector support to strengthen the institute's research capacity and ensure sustainable funding.

Research achievements

Mrs Audu detailed NIMR's research milestones in VHFs, vector-borne diseases, and emerging infections like Mpox and COVID-19.

"In Ondo State, we confirmed the endemicity of Lassa fever, yet 80 per cent of suspected cases tested negative, raising concerns about undiagnosed infections," she said.

"In Delta State, yellow fever virus was detected in mosquito pools even after fumigation, questioning the efficacy of control measures."

Her studies on Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in Kwara State provided insights into its prevalence among herdsmen and febrile patients. She also led the sequencing of Nigeria's first SARS-CoV-2 case in 2020 and conducted seroprevalence studies across multiple states, providing critical data on COVID-19's spread.

Between 2021 and 2024, she detected dengue, Zika, yellow fever, and chikungunya viruses in febrile patients across Oyo and Delta states.

Public health implications

Mrs Audu observed that the detection of multiple viral infections in Nigerian communities indicates active transmission, necessitating immediate public health interventions.

She warned that the increasing presence of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes could exacerbate the spread of arboviral diseases if left unchecked.

"Our research confirms the need for intensified efforts to control both rodent and mosquito populations," she said.

"We also need to enhance diagnostic capabilities for VHFs and raise awareness among healthcare providers to improve case detection."

Challenges, way forward

Despite its breakthroughs, Mrs Audu noted that NIMR faces several challenges, including limited funding, irregular sampling, and the high cost of serology kits.

She explained that the institute is exploring additional grant opportunities and increasing fieldwork engagement among postgraduate researchers to address these issues.

Looking ahead, she said NIMR aims to expand VHF surveillance to more states, develop improved diagnostics and vaccines, and evaluate the effectiveness of available Mpox vaccines for Nigerian strains.

Mrs Audu stressed the importance of public engagement in disease prevention, noting that many febrile illnesses in Nigeria are mistakenly attributed solely to malaria and typhoid.

"Understanding the diversity of infectious agents will improve disease control and guide better public health decisions," she said.

"Our findings have been shared at national and international scientific conferences, and we remain committed to collaborating with policymakers to implement effective health strategies."