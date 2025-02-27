East Africa: Ethiopia Pledges to Transform Agriculture

-JICA launches 7.2 mln USD climate-resilience project

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia is committed to transforming and modernizing its agriculture sector to ensure food security and sovereignty, according to Agriculture Minister Girma Amente (PhD).

As part of this effort, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has launched a 7.2 million USD initiative aimed at strengthening climate-resilient agriculture in conflict-affected areas. The agreement was signed yesterday between the Ministry of Agriculture, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and JICA.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister Girma reaffirmed Ethiopia's dedication to modernizing its agricultural system. He highlighted that the initiative will help revitalize agricultural livelihoods, improve food security, and enhance climate resilience through the Farmers Field School (FFS) approach.

"The country is moving in the right direction, but much remains to be done to fully achieve food sovereignty and security," he stated.

JICA Ethiopia Office Chief Representative OSHIMA Kensuke explained that the project will be implemented by FAO in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the state governments of Tigray, Amhara, and Afar. It focuses on promoting climate-resilient agricultural management in conflict-affected states, mitigating the impacts of climate change, and strengthening local farming practices.

The initiative is expected to directly benefit over 27,000 smallholder farmers while also raising awareness among an additional 242,000 citizens through robust monitoring and evaluation efforts, he added.

Japan's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Shibata Hironori, emphasized Japan's continued commitment to Ethiopia's development, particularly in the agricultural sector.

"Japan has been providing official development assistance across multiple sectors in Ethiopia for decades. Recognizing that agriculture is a crucial industry, we focus on investing in small-scale farmers, promoting self-reliance, supporting market-oriented agriculture, and enhancing rice production," he said.

FAO Representative Farayi Zimudzi highlighted Japan's ongoing support for agricultural interventions in Ethiopia, particularly in areas such as animal health, crop production, and income-generating activities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Ethiopia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This new project is another crucial step in supporting the most vulnerable communities in these states ," she noted.

The project is designed to enhance the knowledge, skills, and practices of smallholder farmers and extension workers, establish community-based seed multiplication groups, increase local access to post-harvest handling technologies and rehabilitate irrigation infrastructure.

With its comprehensive approach, the initiative is expected to play a crucial role in building resilience, improving productivity, and securing sustainable agricultural development in Ethiopia.