Ethiopia: Ercs, ICRC Ink 2025 Operational Cooperation Agreement

ERCS and ICRC signed the 2025 Operational Cooperation Agreement (OCA) with an annual budget amounting over 509 million Birr to enhance humanitarian support in conflict-affected areas in Ethiopia.

The annual OCA, developed on a yearly basis, primarily relies on the two institutions' mandates, strategic plans, partnership framework agreement (PFA), and related binding documents.

ERCS Secretary General, Abera Lulessa, during the bilateral agreement signing, stated that ICRC has been supporting ERCS since its inception and that the partnership has grown significantly over the years in terms of both volume of support and areas of collaboration.

The ICRC's financial support, amounting to 509,609,263 Birr, is pivotal in enhancing the scope and impact of humanitarian activities, enabling ERCS to respond more effectively to the pressing needs of communities affected by conflict and other emergencies, he mentioned.

"The partnership we have signed today will help us intervene in the humanitarian sector in six conflict-affected states such as Tigray, Amhara, Oromia, Afar, Somali, and Benishangul Gumuz."

He further stated that this agreement allows the Society to address urgent needs and strengthen its capacity to continue impactful humanitarian interventions, saving lives and improving livelihoods in a sustainable manner.

The partnership program mainly focuses on disaster risk management, enabling ERCS to support ambulance operations, including ambulance importation for the community, and enhancing preparedness by prepositioning non-food items, procuring and distributing food to those in need--specifically those affected by conflict--and providing medicines, Abera noted.

This agreement strengthens the long-standing partnership between the two institutions and ensures vital humanitarian support for communities affected by conflict and violence across Ethiopia, according to the Secretary General.

The collaboration aligns with the organization's three-year partnership framework agreement (2024-2026), which covers key areas such as emergency response, national society development, international humanitarian law, and family link restorations, he added.

Representing the Head of Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Martin Thalmann stated, "Our cooperation dates back to 1945, and we have been working together in many areas."

The collaboration has been fruitful, and ICRC aims to continue providing similar support. The 509 million Birr will go directly to ERCS to improve the situation of people affected by conflicts, he indicated.

The collaboration with ERCS is particularly strong, and it makes a difference every day as our colleagues work to reunite families. "We work in three main areas: assistance, protection, and prevention, serving as guardians of the people," Thalmann said.