East Africa: Germany Reaffirms Steadfast Humanitarian Response to Ethiopia

-Commits 50 mln Euros for cross-country projects

- Germany has reaffirmed commitments to strengthen its support for humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia, Ambassador of Germany to Ethiopia said, pledging a 50 million Euros for cross- country projects, including Ethiopia.

In a press conference held yesterday, Germany Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Observer to the African Union Jens Hanefeld remarked that his country continues to be a reliable and long-lasting partner for the UN and Ethiopia, demonstrating its unwavering support.

Having said that commitment in these days means reliability, he stated that Germany and the UN system in Ethiopia are working to address urgent humanitarian needs while promoting long-term solutions that protect and empower the most vulnerable communities.

Last year, the Ambassador said that Germany granted significant financial support to Ethiopia, channeling a total of 44 million Euros through several UN agencies.

According to him, UNHCR Ethiopia received 4.1 million Euros as part of a regional initiative to support displaced persons in the East and Horn of Africa(HoA) and the Great Lakes region.

Also, about 3.8 million Euros was allocated to UNICEF Ethiopia to expand its child protection efforts, especially in response to sexual and gender-based violence, he added.

He further emphasized that UN OCHA received14.9 million Euros, prioritizing anticipatory action in drought-affected areas and localization efforts through the Ethiopian Humanitarian Fund (EHF), positioning Germany as the largest donor in 2024.

"This funding, officially announced at the end of 2024, will strengthen the humanitarian response also in Ethiopia over the coming years and address critical needs in vulnerable communities."

Moreover, UN Women is advancing gender accountability, addressing inequality and gender-based violence in humanitarian crises with German support, Hanefeld pointed out.

UN Assistant Secretary-General and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Ethiopia Ramiz Alakbarov (PhD), stated that Germany's commitment to the principles of the grand bargain help improve the effectiveness and efficiency of humanitarian action and contributes for sectoral development, building resilience and improve livelihoods across the country.

"It also strengthens of displaced population, international services and fostering long-term transformation," he underscored.

This additional commitment of 50 million Euros will support projects implemented cross - country projects by UNHCR, UNICEF, and UN Women, it was stated.

By providing unearmarked funding, Alakbarov reiterated that Germany enables UN agencies to respond flexibly and swiftly to emerging humanitarian crises, ensuring the resources allocation to the communities in dire need.

Praising Germany's unwavering support and its role as a steady and reliable partner to the UN system in Ethiopia, he stated that its flexible and vital contributions have enabled lifesaving assistance while fostering resilience among vulnerable communities and sustainable development.

"This partnership exemplifies the power of global solidarity and our shared commitment to dignity, inclusion, and sustainable solutions for communities in need," Alakbarov remarked.