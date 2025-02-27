Ethiopia: Abbay Dam - Milestone Uncovering Historical Injustice

Egypt withdrew from the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) in 2010, opposing the majority of riparian countries that advocate for new cooperation mechanisms to ensure equitable water utilization.

However, the recent visit of NBI member states' water ministers to Ethiopia's Abbay Dam has strengthened their commitment to deeper collaboration, offering hope for a stronger institutional framework to govern the Nile's water use.

The visit, held in celebration of the 19th Nile Day at the invitation of the Ethiopian government, marked a significant moment in the region's water diplomacy.

Many ministers commended Ethiopia's initiative to utilize the river for collective benefit, reinforcing the argument that equitable water utilization is both necessary and achievable, according to Feka Ahmed Negash, a senior diplomat and expert on transboundary water resources.

In an interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Feka highlighted Ethiopia's ability to develop large-scale projects independently, setting an example for other riparian nations. He emphasized that Ethiopia's resilience in constructing the dam, despite external pressures, could inspire other nations to pursue their fair share of the Nile's resources without third-party interference.

For decades, both upstream and downstream nations have faced restricted access to the river's waters due to colonial-era agreements that favored selected countries. Ethiopia's actions have challenged these historical injustices, creating an opportunity for riparian states to establish more equitable water-sharing frameworks.

Water and Energy Minister Eng. Habtamu Itefa (PhD) echoed this sentiment, stating that the visit demonstrated an increasing willingness among riparian countries to engage in direct discussions. It also played a crucial role in dispelling misinformation about the Abbay Dam and Ethiopia's intentions.

The visit saw the participation of over 30 high-ranking officials, exceeding initial expectations, underscoring the growing interest in water infrastructure projects across the region. Tanzania was the only country absent due to its national elections. The presence of delegations from several nations signals a critical shift towards regional cooperation, despite external pressures and political rhetoric from some countries.

The implications of this visit extend beyond Ethiopia's diplomatic gains; they reflect a potential realignment of water politics in the region. Countries are now asserting their water rights with greater confidence. Minister Habtamu noted that visitors had the opportunity to ask direct questions about the dam's impact and receive clear, evidence-based responses. This engagement helped counter longstanding propaganda that has shaped discourse on the Nile.

"Egypt has historically been reluctant to engage with the NBI, seeking to contest equitable water-sharing efforts. After rejoining the initiative following a 15-year absence, its strategy appears to focus on disruption rather than strengthening regional cooperation," he stated. He further noted that Egypt might be attempting to delay the establishment of the long-awaited Nile Basin Commission, which aims to provide a legally binding framework for equitable water use.

Despite Egypt's efforts to obstruct the commission's formation, its influence is waning. However, continued attempts to postpone its establishment could complicate efforts to create a sustainable governance system for the Nile.

Ethiopia's stance remains clear--it advocates for regional development, not unilateral benefit. For years, Ethiopia has fought against colonial-era water agreements, and the Abbay Dam stands as a testament to this vision. The dam is not solely for Ethiopia's gain; it is designed to promote regional prosperity.

The recent visit of riparian ministers suggests that Ethiopia's message is resonating more widely than ever. More countries are recognizing the benefits of a collaborative approach to water utilization, paving the way for stronger regional partnerships and a fairer Nile Basin governance system.