Ethiopia: Center Calls for Women Empowerment Across Ethiopia

- The Women's Rehabilitation and Skill Development Center Executive Director has urged stakeholders to establish similar institutions to help uplift women facing challenging circumstances.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, the Center's Executive Director, Herpessa Chala (PhD), stated that state governments and city administrations have a responsibility to create such institutions across the country to empower and emancipate women from difficult conditions.

He called on all stakeholders to give due emphasis to women's empowerment, improving their quality of life, reducing vulnerability, and curbing emigration.

According to him, expanding women's rehabilitation and skill development centers across all states and city administrations would significantly enhance the country's image, reduce the number of emigrants and vulnerable women, improve living standards, lower crime rates, empower women, and create job opportunities.

Herpessa noted that mayors, regional presidents, and other officials who have recently visited the Women's Rehabilitation and Skill Development Center have gained valuable insights into establishing similar institutions in their localities to address the challenges faced by vulnerable women.

He reaffirmed the center's commitment to supporting the establishment of such institutions across the country. "Addis Ababa has pioneered this initiative, and we believe other states will expand it after visiting the center and learning from its experience," he stated.

The center has been actively providing rehabilitation and skill development training to help women build a sustainable future. In its first round of training, over 300 women benefited from various programs. Currently, the center is offering training to more than 400 women in fields such as beauty services, childcare, catering, textile and garment production, electronics, hospitality and other vocational skills.

Recently, the Addis Ababa Leadership Academy handed over a five-year strategic plan document to the center to facilitate training and improve overall performance.

With the continued expansion of rehabilitation and skill development initiatives, stakeholders are expected to play a crucial role in ensuring women's economic independence, social reintegration, and long-term empowerment across Ethiopia.