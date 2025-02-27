Ethiopia: Mof, World Bank Conduct Annual Project Review

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the World Bank held a two-day Annual Joint Project Portfolio Review to assess and enhance the implementation of ongoing projects and programs supported by the World Bank.

The review focused on evaluating project implementation quality, tracking progress across all sectors, identifying bottlenecks, and developing action plans to improve project efficiency and outcomes in alignment with Ethiopia's development goals, the Ministry stated.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and World Bank Division Director for Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Sudan, Maryam Salim, jointly opened the event. The review was attended by key government officials, including Ministers, State Ministers, and heads of state-owned agencies responsible for implementing various projects under discussion.

The strong partnership between Ethiopia and the World Bank was emphasized, highlighting the Bank's substantial financial support and technical assistance across multiple development sectors. This collaboration plays a crucial role in advancing Ethiopia's sustainable development and inclusive growth priorities.

The review served as a platform for candid discussions, experience-sharing, and insights into the current status of project implementation, achievements, and challenges. The deliberations aimed to enhance the execution and effectiveness of ongoing initiatives.

This collaborative effort underscores the commitment to ensuring that World Bank- funded projects contribute effectively to Ethiopia's socio-economic growth while further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two entities.

Currently, the World Bank supports over 45 development projects across Ethiopia, with a total budget of 15.57 billion USD, covering a wide range of sectors.