Nigeria: NAFDAC to Reopen Sealed Drug Markets in Abia Today

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration, NAFDAC, will today, February 26, unseal all the sections of Ariaria International Market, Eziukwu Market and Tenant Road drugs markets earlier sealed by the agency over alleged involvement in the dispensing of fake and expired drugs.

However, any shop found to be culpable will remain sealed according to government sources.

The decision to unseal the affected markets was reached after intense negotiations between the agency and Gov. Alex Otti.

Otti, who disclosed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, said that those involved in the production and marketing of fake drugs would be decisively dealt with.

The statement made available to Vanguard read: "The Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti has after prolonged discussions and engagements with the authorities of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) at the highest level secured the commitment of the Agency to reopen/unseal all the sections of Ariaria International Market, Eziukwu Market and Tenant Road Drug Market who have been investigated and proven not to be involved in the production and selling of adulterated, expired and fake drugs including consumable products to the public.

"The reopening/unsealing exercise will be performed by the NAFDAC Director, South-East Zone on the 26th day of February, 2025. The shops found culpable in the wicked, callous and unholy dealings will remain sealed and under lock and key until the perpetrators are brought to justice or justice is taken to them.

"The Abia State Government frowns at the practice of producing or selling poisonous substance to the citizens in the name of business and will continue to partner and support NAFDAC until the State is completely cleared of fake, adulterated and expired drugs including other consumable products and the culprits arrested to face the full weight of the law."

NAFDAC has been raiding drug markets across the country in a renewed war against fake and adulterated drugs.

Tens of truckloads of fake and adulterated drugs have been evacuated from Aba, Onitsha in Anambra and Idumota in Lagos.

NAFDAC has vowed to deal with perpetrators of expired and adulterated products in the country.