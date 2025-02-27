Tunisia: President of Republic Discusses Import of 300 Public Transport Buses From China in Meeting With Transport Minister

President Kais Saied focused on the import of 300 public transport buses from the People's Republic of China, the first batch of which is expected to arrive in the near future, when he met Transport Minister Rachid Amri at the Carthage Palace on Tuesday.

This is besides the shipment of 200 buses from Switzerland and a number of others from France, according to a Presidency statement.

The President of the Republic praised the efforts of several Tunisians abroad who contributed to this initiative, highlighting their sense of national responsibility and efficiency.

He stressed that the Tunisian administration should match the speed and effectiveness demonstrated by these individuals in supporting the state's efforts.

The Head of State underscored the importance of restoring public transport services to their previous operational levels and ensuring that the buses are distributed across all regions of the country based on objective criteria.

«Priority should be given to addressing the isolation of many areas and alleviating the hardships faced by citizens,» he was quoted as stressing in the statement.

The Head of State also referred to the high-speed rail project linking the north and south of the country, which he has ordered to discuss and speed up its implementation. This is «a major project that will not only impact the transport sector but also contribute significantly to the national economy as a whole,» said the statement.