Africa: Rotary International Spends $3bn to Eradicate Polio

26 February 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The Rotary International said it has so far spent $3 billion to eradicate polio worldwide.

Speaking during a symbolic polio immunisation exercise at the Masaka area of Nasarawa State, the Chair of the Rotary International Polio Plus Committee, Michael McGovern, said the investment has led to 20 million children who have not been disabled.

McGovern, who urged the Nigerian government and other stakeholders not to relent in the fight against the virus, emphasised the importance of continued efforts to protect children from the devastating effects of polio.

"Over the years, we have invested nearly $3 billion. It's a lot of money, but we are happy to do it because we see the benefit. The biggest impression that everyone has to have here is to see the beautiful children and recognise the importance of their health and ensuring they receive necessary immunisations is vital for them to live healthy lives."

He noted that Nigeria remains at risk with cases of vaccine-derived poliovirus still being recorded, saying, "While the cases aren't huge in number, they are crucially important in terms of eradicating this sad, sad disease once and for all".

McGovern, however, acknowledged the tireless work of frontline health workers, who venture into difficult terrains to ensure that children receive vaccines.

"We particularly want to acknowledge the frontline workers who go out into the heat, into so many places, and the mothers who make sure their children are immunised. It's life-saving. It makes a difference."

He also recognised the contributions of international partners such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, but emphasised the critical role of local communities, noting, "In the end, it's the local communities that make the difference, ensuring children are immunised and have a healthy future".

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.