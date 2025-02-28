Somalia: Somali Army Fends Off Al-Shabaab Attack in Middle Shabelle Region

27 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Bal'ad, Somalia — The Somali National Army (SNA) thwarted an assault by Al-Shabaab militants on military bases near Bal'ad district in the Middle Shabelle region,30 kilometers north of Mogadishu late Thursday night, military officials said.

The attack, launched in the early hours during morning prayers, was met with a robust defense, resulting in significant losses for the extremist group, according to Somali military sources cited by state media. While exact figures remain unconfirmed, several Al-Shabaab fighters were reportedly killed, with their bodies discovered strewn across nearby farmlands.

The morning attack follows a major offensive earlier this week in the El Cali Axmed and Al-Kowther areas, where Somali forces, backed by international partners, killed more than 70 militants in combined air and ground operations. The Middle Shabelle region, a strategic corridor between Mogadishu and Hirshabelle state, has seen heightened militant activity as Al-Shabaab attempts to disrupt government-led campaigns.

The Somali federal government has ramped up efforts in recent months to reclaim areas under Al-Shabaab control, focusing on central and southern regions.

The Ministry of Information emphasized that current operations aim to dismantle the group's presence and secure vital infrastructure, including roads linking Mogadishu to central Somalia, to bolster economic stability and governance.

Authorities also called on locals to report any suspicious movements tied to the militants.

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated group, has waged a brutal insurgency in Somalia for over a decade, targeting security forces, officials, and civilians in its bid to topple the government.

Despite sustained pressure from African Union troops and U.S. military support, the extremists continue to stage deadly raids, ambushes, and bombings across the country.

