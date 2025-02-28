Somalia: Mortar Shells Rain Down Around Mogadishu Airport

27 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Mortar shells struck near Aden Adde International Airport in the Somali capital on Thursday as security forces heightened measures ahead of a planned visit by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, security sources said.

It was not immediately clear if the attack caused any casualties. Warning sirens blared across the airport, indicating a potential security threat, according to a Reuters witness.

Officials said that Abiy Ahmed's visit to Mogadishu prompted tightened security, with several roads in the city sealed off in preparation for his arrival.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

