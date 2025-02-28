Congo-Kinshasa: The Humanitarian Community in the DRC Calls for $2.54 Billion to Provide Lifesaving Assistance to 11 Million People Affected By Crises

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the humanitarian community today launched the 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) to mobilize $2.54 billion. This funding is crucial to deliver lifesaving assistance to 11 million people - including 7.8 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), one of the highest displacement figures globally - out of 21.2 million Congolese affected by multiple crises: armed conflict, natural disasters, and epidemics.

The launch of the HRP comes as the DRC is facing unprecedented multidimensional crises, characterized by three major destabilizing factors: a spiral of violence spreading from Ituri to Tanganyika provinces; the presence of de facto authorities in key areas of North Kivu and South Kivu, where humanitarian needs are immense; and a major funding crisis jeopardizing the humanitarian response.

"All warning signals are flashing red. Yet, despite immense challenges, humanitarian action continues to prove its effectiveness in saving lives every day. Our goal is to assist the most vulnerable populations, wherever they may be. We must adapt to keep delivering this vital aid without ever compromising the fundamental principles that guide humanitarian action: neutrality, impartiality, independence, and humanity," said Bruno Lemarquis, Humanitarian Coordinator in the DRC.

In 2025, the humanitarian response aims to meet the most urgent needs and alleviate the suffering of affected populations through swift and effective assistance, adapted to the most critical contexts. The plan includes treating 1.5 million children suffering from acute malnutrition, providing access to safe drinking water for 5 million people, and combating outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, measles, and Mpox. At the same time, the HRP will support the return of displaced families, the restoration of livelihoods, and preparedness for climate-related shocks. In a context marked by extreme violence, protecting civilians and the most vulnerable - especially women and children - remains a top priority in all interventions.

However, a sharp decline in financial contributions threatens the humanitarian response. In 2024, thanks to a record $1.3 billion in funding, 7.1 million people received humanitarian assistance. The United States of America, a leading donor, covered 70% of the HRP funding last year. "We stand at a crossroads. Without increased international mobilization, humanitarian needs will skyrocket, regional stability will be further jeopardized, and our capacity to respond will be severely compromised," emphasized Mr. Lemarquis.

The humanitarian community calls on the Congolese Government, the international community, and national and international humanitarian partners for a collective surge of solidarity to implement the response plan with the necessary resources, access, and support. "Humanitarian assistance is essential to save lives. However, it is not the solution. Real solutions are, above all, political and require targeted, sustainable actions to address the root causes of the conflicts," Mr. Lemarquis said.

More information products on the humanitarian situation in the DRC are available at www.reliefweb.int.