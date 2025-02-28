South Africa Laments G20 Stalemate As Key Officials Skip Talks

South Africa voiced dismay that Group of 20 (G20) talks it hosted on global economic issues ended without consensus, after top officials from several countries skipped it and delegates remained far apart on issues such as climate finance.

The two-day G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Cape Town failed to come up with a joint communique. However a "chair's summary" issued by the host said participants "reiterated the commitment to resisting protectionism."

G20 summary

The summary added they had "supported a rules-based, non-discriminatory, fair, open, inclusive, equitable, sustainable and transparent multilateral trading system," using several words the Trump administration has already strongly objected to.

But the talks were overshadowed by the absence of several key finance chiefs - such as from the United States, China, India and Japan - and foreign aid cuts by major economies like the United States and Britain, against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions.

However, finance ministers and central bank governors from the world's leading economies pushed ahead at the Cape Town gathering just a week after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio snubbed a meeting of G20 foreign ministers, complaining of its "anti-Americanism."

During the meeting, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged participants to keep investing in cooperation, despite the absence of US government representatives.

"The erosion of multilateralism presents a threat to global growth and stability," he said in his opening address.

"At this time of heightened geopolitical contestation, a rules-based order is particularly important as a mechanism for managing disputes and resolving conflict."

Accept Manage my choices The G20, a grouping of 19 countries plus the European Union and the African Union, is divided on key issues, from Russia's war in Ukraine to climate change, with world leaders scrambling to respond to drastic policy shifts from Washington since the return of US President Donald Trump.

Climate priorities

South Africa's G20 presidency this year will prioritise efforts to help developing countries finance their shift to low-carbon economies, Ramaphosa also said, even as the United States radically scales back its support.

Vumile Senene, is the country lead for the Clean Air Fund, based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"I am indeed worried that the momentum that has been gained over the years may begin to wane because of other pressing global issues. And I believe that would definitely have a significant impact on the agenda of climate change, whether it be mitigation or adaptation," he told RFI from Cape Town.

He also fears losing the progress on climate action in recent years. "We are undoubtedly living in a very peculiar time, he said, adding that he remains hopeful that optimism and decisive action will prevail,

"There is a clear link between climate, air pollution, and public health," he explains, as well as their broader impact on the economy and environment.

From a South African perspective, the Clean Air Fund is committed to ensuring that key decision-makers have access to the necessary information to drive policies that support both sustainability and public well-being.

"And we feel that the G20 summit provides an opportunity for this particular topic not to be left off the table, but to be taken into account," he added.

The data currently available shows that in Africa the majority of people, especially in urban areas, are breathing air quality that is harmful to their health and well-being. The air pollution levels are above the World Health Organization standards and guidelines (WHO).

"I believe that the appreciation of air pollution as a threat to health and the economy is beginning to be understood in the African continent. But having said that, I also believe that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to heighten awareness around the impacts of air pollution."

Similar efforts are needed for all the impacts due to climate change, according to Senene.

Looking ahead

South Africa is also pushing G20 members to spearhead the drive to set ambitious targets for climate action for the next round of UN climate talks in Brazil later this year, Ramaphosa said.

"We continue to advocate for greater concessional and grant funding to support the energy transition in developing economies," he said.

He also called for more funding to cushion the least-polluting countries from the worst impacts of climate change, and further development of carbon markets.

(With newswires)