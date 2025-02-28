Sudan: 'Journalists Under Fire' Highlights Crucial Role of Media in Wartime

Geneva — As the media landscape in Sudan continues to deteriorate amid ongoing hostilities that have persisted throughout 2024, with an alarming surge in violence against journalists, delegates at 'Journalists Under Fire', a high-level side event to the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva yesterday, heard from several speakers the profound importance of independent media, not only to keep the world appraised of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe, but as a vital lifeline to millions of people in Sudan.

In an exclusive interview with Dabanga - Radio TV Online editor-in-chief Kamal Elsadig, the Netherlands Human Rights Ambassador, Wim Geerts underlined the essential role of media, and why it needs support from the international community.

"Having independent media, especially in situations of war and conflict, is crucial," says Ambassador Geerts. It is very, very important and is for many people also a lifeline. It's about receiving objective information, and sometimes it's also of vital importance in terms of making sure that people know where to go or where not to go," he says.

Geerts lauded the ongoing commitment of Dabanga - Radio TV Online, which remains the only Sudanese news broadcaster with national coverage that can defend the Sudanese people from misinformation, malinformation, and disinformation.

"I think that Radio Dabanga is doing wonderful work and deserves full support," says Geerts, "and I'm happy that the Netherlands can play a role there, because Radio Dabanga plays a very crucial role there [in Sudan]".

Regarding human rights and media in Sudan, Geerts underlines that amid gross violations of human rights, "people have a right to know".

Geerts: "What we see in Sudan is gross violations of human rights. There is a fact finding mission on Sudan, they have written reports and what they have reported is really chilling. So many innocent lives affected by famine. People have a right, to know, to have enough to eat and drink and there is so much food insecurity."

In the interview, Geerts laments: "There is a lot of sexual violence, gender based violence. So there are so many different aspects regarding human rights that are being violated in Sudan... It's really important that the world knows about this conflict and again, media play a very, very important role."

Geerts says that the outcomes of the 'Journalists Under Fire' event has added impetus to his country's determination to support independent media in Sudan: "Having listened very carefully also to the session that we've just had, I'm even more motivated to see how we can help making sure that the media can do their work in Sudan, even under these very, very challenging circumstances."

Commenting at the event, Ruth Kronenberg, Executive Director of advocacy NGO Free Press Unlimited, underscored that "a 'Press' vest, once a symbol of protection, has now become a target."

Kronenberg, whose organisation assists independent media organisations worldwide, including Radio Dabanga, decries that "we have witnessed and alarming surge in violence against journalists, endangering not only their safety and their lives, but also the fundamental right of access to reliable information".

In his own address to the event, Dabanga - Radio TV Online editor-in-chief Kamal Elsadig reminded delegates: "The war in Sudan is not just a conflict of arms, but a battle for truth. The silencing of the pen is a tragedy for the Sudanese people. And a threat to democracy everywhere.

"Sudanese media institutions have sunk into a deadly silence. More than 90 percent of these institutions have stopped working, since the outbreak of the conflict.

"The statistics are grim. 23 journalists have been killed since the beginning of the war, according to the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate. Assassinations are no longer limited to journalists, but now include anyone suspected of cooperating with them," he said. "The total number of violations against journalists and media outlets has reached 509 documented violations since the outbreak of the conflict. April 5, 2023."

The event 'Journalists Under Fire' was held as a side event to the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council, currently underway in Geneva, Switzerland. Focusing on how to protect journalists and civilians' right to access to information in times of conflict, the event heard shared experiences by journalists from Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan, including Dabanga - Radio TV Online editor-in-chief Kamal Elsadig, showcasing the impact of independent media as a lifeline in conflict, and why journalists need protection.

