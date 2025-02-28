Algeria: Water Supply Achievements Remain Engraved On History, Says President Tebboune

26 February 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

El Tarf — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, affirmed, Wednesday in El Tarf, that what has been accomplished to supply Algerians with water will remain engraved on history.

After following technical presentations on "Koudiet Eddraouche" seawater desalination plant in the municipality of Berrihane in El Tarf province, which he inaugurated, the President of the Republic underscored that "what has been accomplished to supply Algerians with water will remain engraved on history," adding that "these large-scale projects honour victorious Algeria."

After extending his thanks to all those who contributed, directly or indirectly, to the construction of this plant, the President of the Republic expressed his hope that "the two remaining projects will soon be completed to round everything off, from the far East to the far West."

The inauguration ceremony of this strategic project was attended by the Deputy Minister to the Minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, General Saïd Chanegriha, the Minister of State, Minister of Energy, Mining and Renewable Energy, Mohamed Arkab, the Minister of Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning, Brahim Merad, and the Minister of Water Resources, Taha Derbal, officials from the national companies in charge of the construction works, as well as civil and military authorities of El Tarf province.

