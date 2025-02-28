Kenya: No Plan, Just Noise! Ruto Slams Opponents Over 2027 Ouster Plot

27 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — President William Ruto has criticized his political opponents for allegedly orchestrating meetings aimed at unseating him in the 2027 elections.

Speaking during the Launch of Kenya Off Grid Solar Access Project (KOSAP) in Ndau Island, Lamu County on Thursday President Ruto expressed concern that his opponents are more focused on plotting his removal rather than addressing national issues affecting the country.

Ruto argued that instead of engaging in constructive development, his opponents are merely making noise through various media platforms, including TV, radio, and newspapers, criticizing his government while fueling plans for his removal.

"Do not be concerned about the few who have no concrete plans; they are merely making noise through the media on TV, radio, and in newspapers. I have been listening to them, and their only focus is plotting my removal. They have no other plan or agenda," he said.

The President further reminded his critics that leadership is ordained by God, urging them to move away from tribal politics and instead focus on other meaningful priorities that could benefit all Kenyans.

"I want to remind them that it is God who appoints leaders to their positions. Instead of engaging in tribal politics, they should focus on presenting a meaningful agenda for the people," he said.

He warned that political and ethnic divisions could hinder the nation's economic progress, urging for unity.

"Kenya is moving forward, and we will not allow people who plan less, people who have no vision, people who have no agenda for the country to derail us with negative ethnicity and useless politics that divides the country rather than unite us for the sake of the transformation of our country," he stated.

Ruto affirmed that he is committed to uniting with all leaders, regardless of their political affiliations, including those previously in the opposition camp, for the sake of the nation's development.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.