Kenya: No Plan, Just Noise! Ruto Slams Opponents Over 2027 Ouster Plot

Nairobi — President William Ruto has criticized his political opponents for allegedly orchestrating meetings aimed at unseating him in the 2027 elections.

Speaking during the Launch of Kenya Off Grid Solar Access Project (KOSAP) in Ndau Island, Lamu County on Thursday President Ruto expressed concern that his opponents are more focused on plotting his removal rather than addressing national issues affecting the country.

Ruto argued that instead of engaging in constructive development, his opponents are merely making noise through various media platforms, including TV, radio, and newspapers, criticizing his government while fueling plans for his removal.

"Do not be concerned about the few who have no concrete plans; they are merely making noise through the media on TV, radio, and in newspapers. I have been listening to them, and their only focus is plotting my removal. They have no other plan or agenda," he said.

The President further reminded his critics that leadership is ordained by God, urging them to move away from tribal politics and instead focus on other meaningful priorities that could benefit all Kenyans.

"I want to remind them that it is God who appoints leaders to their positions. Instead of engaging in tribal politics, they should focus on presenting a meaningful agenda for the people," he said.

He warned that political and ethnic divisions could hinder the nation's economic progress, urging for unity.

"Kenya is moving forward, and we will not allow people who plan less, people who have no vision, people who have no agenda for the country to derail us with negative ethnicity and useless politics that divides the country rather than unite us for the sake of the transformation of our country," he stated.

Ruto affirmed that he is committed to uniting with all leaders, regardless of their political affiliations, including those previously in the opposition camp, for the sake of the nation's development.