Ethiopia: Leaders of Ethiopia, Somalia Reaffirm Their Commitment to Strengthening Cooperation

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia held talks and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation for mutual benefit.

Following Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's ongoing official working visit to Somalia, the governments of the two countries have issued joint communiqué.

According to communiqué, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud welcomed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, during his working visit to Somalia.

This visit follows consecutive engagements over the past few months and reinforces the normalization of bilateral relations between the two nations.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation for mutual benefit, the communiqué noted.

Recognizing the deep historical ties between their peoples and the shared border that connects them, the leaders emphasized the importance of building trust through enhanced diplomatic, economic, and social cooperation.

Ethiopia and Somalia are interdependent nations with a common destiny and a shared vision for regional stability and prosperity. In this spirit, both leaders expressed their commitment to implementing strategic infrastructure projects to ensure sustainable development, economic integration and strengthen people-to-people ties.

Furthermore, the two leaders welcomed the commencement of the technical talks in Ankara, as agreed in the Ankara Declaration, underscoring their commitment to constructive dialogue and cooperation.

They also welcomed the understanding reached between the Somali National Army (SNA) and Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) commanders, recognizing it as a critical step toward enhancing security cooperation and fostering stability in the region.

The two sides reiterated their determination to work together in advancing common interests, promoting peace and security, and deepening bilateral relations for the well-being of their citizens and the broader Horn of Africa region.