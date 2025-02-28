Somalia: Ethiopia, Somalia Hail Military Agreement As 'Critical Step' Toward Regional Stability After PM Abiy's Visit to Mogadishu

27 February 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba- The governments of Somalia and Ethiopia have welcomed the understanding reached between the Somali National Army (SNA) and Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) commanders, calling it a "critical step" toward "enhancing security cooperation" and fostering regional stability.

In a joint communiqué following Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's visit to Mogadishu, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Abiy described the visit as reinforcing the "normalization of bilateral relations" after months of engagements. They emphasized their "deep historical ties" and the importance of "building trust" through "stronger diplomatic, economic, and social cooperation."

The renewed engagement comes after a period of diplomatic tensions over Ethiopia's Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland, which Somalia denounced as a "violation of its sovereignty." In response, Mogadishu initially ruled out Ethiopian participation in the AU-led replacement for ATMIS and sought to strengthen military ties with Egypt.

However, tensions eased after the Ankara Declaration, mediated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, paving the way for renewed cooperation.

President Mohamud's visit to Ethiopia in January marked a turning point, with both sides agreeing to "full diplomatic representation" and expanded economic and security collaboration.

On February 24, Somalia also approved Ethiopia's participation in the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), reversing its earlier position. A joint statement at the time emphasized the "importance of building on the achievements" of previous peacekeeping missions and reaffirmed that Ethiopian deployments would be coordinated "through the Federal Government of Somalia."

In their latest communiqué, the two sides welcomed the launch of "technical talks in Ankara" and reiterated their commitment to "constructive dialogue and cooperation." They also outlined plans for "strategic infrastructure projects" aimed at "economic integration, sustainable development, and stronger people-to-people ties."

On security, both sides acknowledged the "serious and evolving threat posed by extremist militant groups" and pledged to "bolster cooperation in promoting peace and stability in the region." They further reaffirmed their "determination to work together" to "advance common interests," deepen bilateral relations, and strengthen "regional stability and prosperity."

