Malawi: MEC Meets Political Parties On Voter Transfers - Malawi Electoral Commission

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has engaged political parties to discuss the voter transfer process ahead of the 2025 General Election. The meeting, held in Lilongwe on Friday, 21 February 2025, was attended by representatives of registered political parties, MEC Commissioners and management.

During the meeting, MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja emphasized the importance of political parties' involvement in ensuring transparency and credibility in the electoral process.

She reiterated the Commission's commitment to engaging with stakeholders to facilitate free, fair, and credible elections. She acknowledged the significant role political parties play in the electoral process and urged them to collaborate with the Commission to ensure the success of voter registration and transfer initiatives.

The MEC chairperson detailed overview of the upcoming voter transfer process, stating that it is a critical step in ensuring all eligible voters can cast their ballots at convenient locations.

The voter transfer process, she explained, allows individuals to move their voter registration to a different polling center if they have changed residence, workplace, or business location.

According to Section 8 of the Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Elections Act, voters are eligible to register in areas where they reside, were born, or work. Transfers will only be permitted for individuals satisfy one of these conditions.

The voter transfer exercise will take place in three phases, with centers open from 8.00AM to 4.30PM, including weekends and lunchtime. Phase one will run from February 25 to 27, 2025, in Chitipa, Karonga, Mzuzu City, Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Salima, Dedza, Machinga, Chiradzulu, Neno, Phalombe, Balaka, and Mulanje.

Phase two will take place from March 5 to 7, 2025, covering Nkhata Bay, Rumphi, Likoma, Kasungu, Kasungu Municipality, Dowa, Mchinji, Ntcheu, Zomba, Zomba City, Blantyre, Blantyre City, Thyolo, and Luchenza.

The final phase, scheduled for March 13 to 15, 2025, will include Mzimba, Lilongwe, Lilongwe City, Mangochi, Mangochi Municipality, Mwanza, Chikwawa, and Nsanje.

MEC Chairperson urged the political parties to deploy representatives at each center to monitor the process and ensure it adheres to legal requirements and reiterated that the role of party representatives was crucial in preventing electoral fraud and upholding the integrity of the election.

In his welcome remarks, MEC Chief Elections Officer, Andrew Mpesi underscored the importance of the engagement with the political parties as part of the preparation for the General Election.

Mpesi acknowledged both the successes and challenges of the voter registration process, assuring stakeholders that MEC was committed to addressing concerns and improving electoral operations.

He further stressed that continuous dialogue between the Commission and political parties is essential for building public trust and fostering a fair electoral environment.