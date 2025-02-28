Nigeria: Emir Condemns Rising Cases of GBV, Says It's Against Cultural, Religious Values

The Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has condemned the rising menace of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), emphasising that it "goes against core cultural and religious values of compassion, justice, and the protection of the vulnerable."

He made this declaration at a stakeholders' meeting convened in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, by the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), an organisation tackling GBV in the state.

Themed, 'Mobilising Stakeholders for Action Against GBV in Kwara', the programme brought together stakeholders, including traditional rulers, government officials, the media, religious and community leaders, security agencies and civil society actors.

Speaking at the event, the Emir stressed that GBV undermines the dignity, security, and well-being of not only the victims but also their families and communities at large.

The monarch, who acknowledged the significant role that leaders play in shaping societal norms and values, encouraged fellow traditional rulers to join him in championing the fight against GBV.

He emphasized that collective effort is required to prevent violence, support survivors, and promote lasting change.

"Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is a pervasive challenge that undermines the dignity, security, and well-being of countless individuals. As leaders and custodians of tradition, we have a profound responsibility to ensure that our communities become havens of peace, respect, and equality," he noted.

Dr. Sulu-Gambari described an advocacy toolkit launched at the event as a timely and vital resource for traditional rulers and other leaders to lead the fight against GBV.

He noted that he was particularly encouraged by the emphasis the document places on partnership and community engagement.

He stressed that ending GBV requires collaboration between traditional rulers, government agencies, and civil society organisations to challenge harmful norms and empower both women and men to be part of the solution.

"This toolkit is a call to action. I encourage every traditional ruler to embrace the guidance it provides, to adapt it to their unique contexts, and to commit to a future where violence has no place in our homes, our streets, or our hearts. Let's honour the sacred trust placed in us as leaders and create a legacy of peace, dignity, and progress," the Emir stated.

The organisation's Global Director, Abideen Olasupo, explained that the GBV Prevention and Advocacy Toolkit provides comprehensive strategies for preventing violence, supporting survivors, and fostering lasting societal change.

He described toolkits and other resource documents on GBV, including a factsheet and issue brief developed by BBYDI as profound items to fight the scourge

Earlier in his address, the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, reaffirmed his administration's commitment to tackling GBV through policy enforcement, legal action, and community-driven initiatives.

The governor, who was represented at the event by his Senior Special Assistant on Community Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbe, noted that GBV was not only a criminal offence but also a deep-rooted societal problem that requires collective action from government, traditional leaders, and civil society.

He thanked BBYDI for its advocacy efforts against GBV in Kwara and working towards creating a safer and more inclusive society

